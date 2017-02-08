The Windsor woman who died in a four-vehicle collision on the Herb Gray Parkway on Tuesday has been identified as 19-year-old Nicole Vetor.

Police say a white Volvo tractor trailer travelling westbound on the highway struck the Vetor's SUV, which was stopped on the highway in traffic — charges are pending.

As the investigation continues, police are also reviewing the emergency response to the fatal collision on the Herb Gray Parkway to detemine if there are any ways to improve.

Reviews of collisions are standard practise for police, but there could be plenty to learn when it comes to the newest stretch of highway near Windsor, according to Sgt. Dave Rektor of the Ontario Provincial Police.

In addition to determining the cause of the crash, the team will look at how they managed things like traffic and detours.

"Was it effective? Could we have done anything different to speed things along?" Rektor told CBC News. "Everyone of these crashes that close the highway down has a profound effect on the communities that surround the highway."

Rektor said the stretch of road didn't have any safety concerns that he was aware of. Most often, he explained, the cause of accidents comes down to drivers.

"Highways don't cause crashes, people cause crashes," he said. "It's that people are not paying attention. They're still driving impaired, they're still driving aggressively and they're not wearing their seatbelts."