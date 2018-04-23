Skip to Main Content
Hepatitis vaccines urged for travellers to Kentucky, Michigan

Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.

Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths

U.S. health officials are recommending people get vaccinated for hepatitis A if they plan on travelling to Michigan or Kentucky this summer. (Valentin Flauraud/Reuters)

The U.S. Department of Health said significant outbreaks of the liver-damaging hepatitis A virus have been reported in Kentucky and Michigan.

The agency said Kentucky has seen more than 300 cases of the highly contagious viral infection, most of those in the Louisville area. Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths.

Indiana typically sees fewer than 20 hepatitis cases each year, but 77 have been confirmed since January.

State Epidemiologist Pam Pontones said getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and thoroughly washing hands when preparing food are "simple, safe and effective ways" to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

