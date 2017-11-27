CBC Windsor is rolling out a new web page design and we're looking for an area photographer to help us make it stand out.

Part of the new layout will be an iconic Windsor image that will span the top of the page. Here's where you come in — we'd like that picture to come from one of our talented readers.

Here's what the newly designed CBC Windsor web page looks like now. We need your help to make it stand out with a new banner image. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

There's a prize pack including a CBC toque, tote and other swag that will be handed over to the photographer who submits the winning photo.

This contest comes with some specific guidelines:

The photo needs to be something that defines Windsor. That means it could be the city skyline, sculpture garden, streetscape, or anything else you feel makes Windsor special.

It needs to be horizontal — very horizontal — in order to fit the photo box online.

— very horizontal — in order to fit the photo box online. It will need to look great on desktop computers and mobile phones, so the image will need to work in all of those sizes.

The image should have an aspect ratio of at least 5:1, and should be a minimum of 1280x256 pixels in size.

Even if your image doesn't win, we'll showcase some of the most striking pictures in a web story on our site.

The winner of the photo contest will go home with this tote packed full of CBC swag. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The submission deadline will be Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Please send your submissions to windsor@cbc.ca, with 'Banner contest' in the subject line.

We'll announce a winner before the end of December.

The winning image will be used during the launch of our new web page, but it will likely change over time.