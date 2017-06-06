Employees of a Lakeshore aerospace parts supplier are voting on a tentative agreement at Unifor Local 444's Turner Road headquarters at 3 p.m.
The workers went on strike after rejecting another tentative deal by a 51 per cent vote on Sunday.
CBC News Posted: Jun 06, 2017 2:00 PM ET Last Updated: Jun 06, 2017 2:00 PM ET
Employees of a Lakeshore aerospace parts supplier are voting on a tentative agreement at Unifor Local 444's Turner Road headquarters at 3 p.m.
The workers went on strike after rejecting another tentative deal by a 51 per cent vote on Sunday.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Mainly sunny
23°C
A mix of sun and cloud
24°C
Chance of showers
25°C
A mix of sun and cloud
27°C
A mix of sun and cloud
30°C
Freeland rejects Trump's nationalist policies, says Canada will step up to lead on world stage
Atlantic Canada has highest rate of solitary confinement for federal inmates
Analysis
Behind Apple's magical future, a vision built on borrowed ideas
CBC Investigates
Check your tickets: Air Canada cancels bookings without warning
Video
White House press secretary Sean Spicer LIVE at 2 pm ET
LIVE
Updated
Paris police shoot alleged attacker near Notre Dame Cathedral
Ontario pledges to create 45,000 new child-care spaces
'The market has changed': Buyers welcome cool-down in Toronto housing market
3rd attacker named in London rampage that killed 7
CELEBRITY
George and Amal Clooney welcome twins
Analysis
Why the sudden split in Middle East relationships? Look to Iran and Sunni vs. Shia
Passengers speak out after losing Air Transat's 'Mexican game'
Opinion
Canadians see in Obama the traits they wish they had, but Americans see failure on many fronts: Neil Macdonald
Analysis
Theresa May's U.K. election gamble now looks like risky bet
Family demands apology after police caught on video mocking woman with Down syndrome