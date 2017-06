Employees of a Lakeshore aerospace parts supplier are heading back to work after agreeing on Tuesday to a new three-year contract.

Workers at Heligear-Northstar Aerospace voted 63.8 per cent in favour of the agreement at Unifor Local 444's Turner Road headquarters, just days after walking off the job.

Employees went on strike Sunday in a narrow vote of 51 per cent, rejecting another tentative agreement.