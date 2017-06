Workers from Heligear-Northstar Aerospace are on strike after rejecting a tentative deal by a 51 per cent vote Sunday.

On Strike!!

Unifor Local 444 members hit the the picket lines at Heligear- Northstar Aerospace located at 204... https://t.co/wKLFWyofxX — @LOCAL444UNIFOR

Shortly afterward, they picked up signs and began picketing outside the plant on East Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore.

The workers are represented by Unifor Local 444.