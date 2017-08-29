Windsor and Essex County was soaked by a storm Monday night that may have pounded the Tecumseh area with as much as 150 millimetres of rain in just a few short hours.

Windsor police warned the public of "many" flooded streets and roads were also flooded out in Tecumseh.

Too much water for this car... Little River Blvd in Tecumseh taking on a lot of water @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/SXExMJdQzY — @megdroberts

"Based on radar estimates, some areas from just west of Harrow towards Tecumseh may have received 75 to 150 mm of rain," said Environment Canada in an updated rainfall warning issued at 11:20 p.m. "Rain and isolated thunderstorms continue to affect extreme southwestern Ontario. The intensity of the rainfall has diminished considerably, but periodic shower and thunderstorm activity is likely to continue into Tuesday."

Windsor Airport, which is located west of the worst of the storm, had received 56 millimetres of rain by 11 p.m. and there was still the possibility of an additional 25 millimetres.

The basement of Darren Demers' Papineau Court home flooded last September and it flooded again Monday night. He made the decision last year to keep his basement unfinished for fear flooding might happen again.

"I was upset at first but what are you going to do" he said outside his home late Monday night. "I knew it was going to happen again. It's bound to happen again."

A flooded Little River Boulevard after heavy rains drenched Windsor and Essex County on August 28, 2017. (Meg Roberts/CBC News)

A ditch on the side of Manning Road filled with water after heavy rains drenched Windsor and Essex County on August 28, 2017. (Meg Roberts/CBC Windsor)