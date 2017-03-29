Rain, freezing rain and snow will all be in the mix for southern Ontario as March comes to a close, according to Environment Canada.

The national forecaster issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning, warning 25 to 40 mm of rain could douse the region by Friday night.

A low pressure system from Texas is expected to move across the Great Lakes and drop freezing rain on the GTA and Golden Horseshoe with 5 to 10 cm of snow possible for the southern end of Georgian Bay.

Environment Canada warned those on the road to travel carefully in areas where snow and ice are expected to form.