Heavy rainfall, strong winds, cold temperatures are coming

Approaching rain, wind and plunging temperature have led forecasters to issue a special weather statement.

Environment Canada said a Colorado low pressure system is expected to intensify into a spring storm Tuesday night.

The weather authority is predicting 15 to 30 mm of rain.

There could be more if a thunderstorm pops up.

A sharp arctic cold front associated with the Colorado low will blast across the region early Wednesday morning, with strong southwesterly winds heralding its arrival. Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/hr are quite possible early Wednesday morning.

Those strong winds could cause power outages.

A sharp arctic cold front associated with the system will also send temperatures plummeting on Wednesday.