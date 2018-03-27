Heavy rain, strong winds and flood watch for Windsor and Chatham

There are concerns about flooding with Tuesday's heavy rain and strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Windsor and Chatham areas, but not Sarnia-Lambton.

Meteorologist Ria Alsen said 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected today.

"Part of the reason we put the statement out was higher amounts in Windsor-Essex/Chatham-Kent, and also the impacts could be higher, being such flat ground and prone to flooding with a little bit of rain," said Alsen.

"We're a little bit concerned that there could be some ponding. The ground is starting to thaw in the upper levels, but it's probably still frozen below, so probably has a limited capacity to absorb this rainfall."

Flood watch

The Essex Region Conservation Authority also has a flood watch in place for areas along the shore of Lake Erie.

Strong south winds are pushing waves up on shore, since the water level is already so high.

Tim Byrne is the watershed expert with the Essex Region Conservation Authority. He said today's gusty winds will be a problem because the lake level is so high.

"It does not take gale-force winds to push the lake up on to those road surface and near shore property areas. The lake simply decants over those properties because the properties' average grade levels are only a matter of inches above current daily lake level," he said.

"A breath of wind over Lake Erie, especially from a northeast, east or southeast direction will push Lake Erie levels up on top of those properties."

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority also says flooding is possible along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.