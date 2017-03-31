Heavy rain and a little bit of flooding has put a damper on the official start of golf season that was set to begin this weekend throughout the Windsor region.

Two golf courses were expected to open Thursday, while ohers had the season's first tee times staggered over the weekend, but much has changed with up to 55 mm of rain expected for some parts of the area.

Grass is cut, flags are ready, all @RoselandGolf needs is the weather to behave! They're still hoping they will open on Saturday @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/xiD9UYNn1k — @RimaHamadi

Both Fox Glen Golf Club and Beach Grove Golf and Country Club were scheduled to open Thursday, but that has been pushed back. Beach Grove will take another swing at it Tuesday, while Fox Glen had so much flooding no new opening date has been selected.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club is struggling with flooding as well. General manager Phil Roberts walked the grounds Thursday and found everything far too wet. Heavy rain is not helping.

"We have the holes cut, the flags ready to go in," he said. "The minute Mother Nature says we can open up, we're going to do that."

Phil Roberts, general manager at Roseland Golf and Curling Club. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

Staff at Seven Lakes Golf Course are still hoping Saturday will be dry enough for the scheduled opening, while Kingsville Golf and Country Club bumped its Friday opening to Saturday.

Point West Golf Club planned to open Saturday as well, but that has been pushed to Tuesday.

Roberts is still fielding calls from eager golfers. He suggests Saturday might be a good day to reassess conditions, depending on how much rain falls.