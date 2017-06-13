Environment Canada is extending the heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for one more day.

Meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis had expected to cancel it this morning, but says an approaching cold front is taking its time in getting here from the north.

"This cold front currently sitting over the Grey-Bruce area, and it's going to be sliding south," he explained. "But we don't expect it to actually reach as far south as Windsor by the time that the temperature will actually reach 31, which is our heat warning criteria."

The heat warning is over for Sarnia-Lambton, because temperatures there will stay in the 20s today.

Both Windsor and Sarnia set temperature records yesterday. Windsor hit 34.3 C, surpassing the 1954 mark by a full degree.

Meanwhile, Sarnia just barely passed the 33 degree record of 1988, getting up to 33.1 C.