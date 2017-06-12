A heat warning still blankets all of southwestern Ontario.

Windsor set a warm weather-record Sunday, with the temperature hitting 33.4 C at the airport.

There's a good chance Monday's record will be broken as well with a forecasted high of 33 C — just below the mark to beat of 33.3 C.

"Southwest winds are slowly pumping in ever more humid air from the southern states and the humidex will be below 40 for most of the day," explained Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn. "But probably later this afternoon when that slightly muggier air gets in there, it probably will touch for 40 or 41 in some areas."

The weather authority is warning people to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness including swelling, rashes, heat exhaustion and fainting.

Residents are warned not to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles and to drink plenty of water.

A cold front will slowly push through the region tomorrow, according to Kuhn, who added it should bring cooler, less humid air.