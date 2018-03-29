Skip to Main Content
Soup kitchen serves up friendly competition

Annual soup kitchen fundraiser raises money for Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Money raised goes to heart and stroke research

CBC News ·
Forty different soups were on the menu at the annual Great Soup Kitchen at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts. (Arms Bumanlag)

The Windsor Essex Heart and Stroke Foundation held its annual Great Soup Kitchen Thursday at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts in downtown Windsor.

More than 700 customers turned up to sample 40 different soups from local restaurants, including minestrone, vegetable and vegan soups.

New this year was a friendly competition between the Unemployed Help Centre and the Downtown Mission.

"I'd say a good soup takes time, love and care," said Cheryl Abela, kitchen supervisor at the mission, who says all their soup is homemade. The mission team served up bowls of lentil soup.

Co-op students in a culinary program at the Unemployed Help Centre helped cook their entry.

"This is how they give back, because we also do meals on wheels Monday through Friday," said Rafe Hanna, chef at the help centre.

The STEPS team from Walkerville Collegiate won the Silver Bowl Award for Best Amateur Soup for their peanut soup. 

The money raised at the event goes to heart and stroke research.

"This year what we're really trying to promote is getting women to better understand about their heart health and that is having a greater impact right now than all cancers combined," said Holly Kirk-McLean, manager of the Windsor Essex Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Dale Molnar and Arms Bumanlag

