The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is suggesting people not swim at three area beaches because of high bacteria levels.

No area beaches are closed after water quality testing, but officials say swimming is not recommended at Hillman Marsh, Mettawas, and Colchester beaches. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

No blue-green algae was found during testing.