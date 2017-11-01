The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has 1,000 free kits that could help residents detect potentially cancer-causing radon.

Now in its third and final year, the "Radon: Know Your Level Study" is meant to help people measure whether radon from decaying uranium is infiltrating their homes.

"There are homes in our region that have levels above what Health Canada considers safe," explained Karen Lukic from the health unit.

Sealing cracks cuts down on exposure

Health Canada studies show about 14 per cent of homes in the region have high radon levels, which has been linked to lung cancer in cases where people have been breathing it in for extended periods of time, she added.

Exposure can be cut down by installing better ventilation or sealing cracks where the radon is leaking in.

Visit the WECHU website to apply for a testing kit.