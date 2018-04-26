If you live directly across Lake Erie from the Fermi nuclear power plant, you will be offered a pill that blocks radiation.

On Thursday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released details of the plan to educate residents of Amherstburg about potassium iodide pill distribution for those living in the 'primary zone' of the Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station in Michigan.

The health unit, in partnership with the Town of Amherstburg, will be giving out the pills to those who live about 16.1 km from the plant.

"Being ready is understanding the potential risk in your community," Fire Chief Bruce Montone said, adding that whatever the emergency, people need to be prepared.

The health unit said the pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. Potassium iodide pills would help to prevent the long term development of thyroid cancer, if a nuclear incident occurs.

This map identifies the Canadian land that falls into the 'primary zone' of the Fermi 2 nuclear plant. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

This week, residents in the primary zone and on Boblo Island will receive a package in the mail explaining the pills and how to use them. People will have to pick up the actual pills.

The health unit said those who do not receive a letter do not live in that primary zone.

The pills should only be taken if instructed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario.

What's in the pill?

Potassium iodide is a salt of stable iodine. Stable iodine is an essential nutrient needed in very small quantities for the thyroid gland to function properly, according to the health unit.

When swallowed just prior to or shortly after exposure to radioactive iodine, potassium iodide fills up the thyroid with stable iodine so it cannot absorb any other iodine for a period of time. This prevents the thyroid from absorbing harmful amounts of radioactive iodine, so the radioactive iodine will not accumulate, and the body will naturally excrete it.

The health unit said pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, children and adolescents benefit the most from the pills, because long term they would be less likely to develop thyroid cancer.

The risk of side effects is low for all age groups with normal thyroid function.

Risk of a nuclear incident

The health unit said there is no increased risk of a nuclear incident at this time, and the distribution of pills come after a new Canadian regulation.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has mandated that all residents within the primary zone of a nuclear installation have the pills available in their homes.

While Fermi 2 is not regulated by the CNSC, the health unit and the Town of Amherstburg want the residents living within its primary zone to be as prepared as all other Canadian residents living near Canadian reactors.

Secondary zone residents

The health unit said secondary zone residents will also have an opportunity in "the near future" to order the pills for themselves.