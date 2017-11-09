The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first case of influenza B in Windsor-Essex.

The area saw 160 lab confirmed cases of the infectious disease last year, when it also caused six deaths.

Officials with the health unit advise getting the flu vaccine, as it is the best way for people to be protected from it.

"The province is bracing for a challenging flu season" stated acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in a media release, adding that according to the latest reports from the Canadian Flu Watch program, "the percentage of laboratory tests positive for influenza remains higher for this time of year compared to previous seasons."