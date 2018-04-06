Hazel Park Raceway near Detroit closes after 70 years

After nearly 70 years, the Hazel Park race track near Detroit has suddenly closing.

It happened without warning Thursday.

Horse owners had already begun moving their animals into the stable for the season and they say they've been left in the lurch.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain is a harness racer. He used to spend a lot of time over at Hazel Park.

"It was a great place to race. I raced horses over there all summer long," he said.

"You could actually make some money racing over there, and you were well-treated, but things have changed so much, and it's become difficult to take your horses across the border that a lot of the horsemen - including myself - have decided it's not worth all the hassle."

About 90 track employees are also losing their jobs.

With Hazel Park closing, Northville Downs is the only remaining horse racing track in Michigan.