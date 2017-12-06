The postal elves of the north are reminding families to get their letters to Santa.

Canada Post said all letters to Santa should be mailed by Dec. 11, so they can make the long trek to the North Pole in time for Christmas.

"In order to receive an answer before Christmas, which is so important to children, you have to mail your letters by Dec. 11 so we're asking parents to take the time and do it this week," said Sylvie Lapointe of Canada Post.

Actually, children have the weekend to send their letters and drawings to Old St. Nick, as long as they are in the mail before Monday to receive the Dec. 11 postage.

"We hear from Santa how much he likes to get the drawings," said Lapointe.

Canada Post's 2017 Letters to Santa PSA

No postage is required on the letters, but Lapointe said to make sure to include a return address so that Santa can write back.

"We just ask parents to look it over as well and make sure that it's easy to read and it contains the postal code," she said.

Canada Post's elves are all volunteers and they spent 260,000 hours last year, helping Santa write back to kids.

"We beat our record last year of 1.6 million letters and we're on track to do that," said Lapointe. "We love helping Santa and everyone gets in the spirit for sure."

Children should send their letters to:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada