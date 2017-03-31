A private member's bill tabled Thursday at Queen's Park seeks to make the sale of Canadian Club whisky legal at the soon-to-close Canadian Club Brand Centre.

Windsor Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield tabled the bill for first reading in the hopes that allowing whisky sales on site could help convince the historic facility's owners to reverse their decision to close the centre by the end of 2017.

"It's an important piece of our history and attracts 15,000 visitors a year," said Hatfield while tabling the bill in the provincial legislature.

"One of the reasons they said they were going to close the centre was because they couldn't even sell their whisky from there."

If his bill becomes law, Hatfield hopes the move will assist the campaign by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to keep the doors open at the Brand Centre.

"I mean this is just one small piece in the greater puzzle of how the community comes together and saves this building and keeps it open," said Hatfield. "The mayor is certainly spearheading the effort and trying to get all kinds of other people involved. Come up with all kinds of other ideas."

The private member's bill should come up for second reading and debate in May.