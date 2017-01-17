Essex town council has expressed interest in buying the former Harrow District High School, which was closed in the summer of 2016.

The building could become a community hub, considering several groups have expressed interest, explained Mayor Ron McDermott.

"We've got some business people that would be interested in putting some trade [schools] in there. Lots of opportunities there," he said.

The Greater Essex County District School Board shuttered the building at the end of the 2015-2016 school year, despite opposition from the community.

Essex Coun. Sherry Bondy says several community events rely on the Harrow high school property.

"The Harrow Fair is dependent on the school board property for parking. If that [property] went into private development and we could no longer use it, the Harrow Fair would be in a lot of trouble," she said.

McDermott believes there are still potential uses for the building, but cost could be a sticking point. He would like to see the school board gift the building to the municipality

"The people in Harrow have more than paid for it through the years," he told CBC News.

Bondy said the town, which expects the sale price to be less than $500,000, has sent a letter to the school board expressing interest.