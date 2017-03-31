Forty-seven Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare employees earned more than $100,000 last year, with the CEO taking home just over $300,000.

Janice Kaffer, who also holds the position of president, was paid $300,007.65 in 2016 with $11,944.44 in taxable benefits.

Marie Campagna, vice president of corporate services and business development, made the second highest amount at $224,991 with $1,758.41 in taxable benefits.

Bill Marra, vice president of external and government affairs, pulled in $171,773.86 with $1,303.24 in taxable benefits. Marra, who also works as a councillor for Windsor's Ward 8, earns about $40,000 annually for that role.