Windsor Regional Hospital had 241 employees earn more than $100,000 in 2016 and at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare 47 employees were above the threshold for the provincial Sunshine List.

Windsor Regional Hospital

David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital, earned $410,794.46 in 2016, along with another $12,396.00 in taxable benefits.

The second highest amount at WRH went to Chief Operating Officer Karen McCullough with a salary of $254,300.26 last year.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Forty-seven Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare employees earned more than $100,000 last year, with the CEO taking home just over $300,000.

Janice Kaffer, president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. (CBC)

Janice Kaffer, who also holds the position of president, was paid $300,007.65 in 2016 with $11,944.44 in taxable benefits.

Marie Campagna, vice president of corporate services and business development, made the second highest amount at $224,991 with $1,758.41 in taxable benefits.

Bill Marra, vice president of external and government affairs, pulled in $171,773.86 with $1,303.24 in taxable benefits.

Coun. Bill Marra speaks during a council meeting in April 2016. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Marra, who also works as a councillor for Windsor's Ward 8, earns about $40,000 annually for that role.