Strong and gusty winds are likely across southern Ontario today, and could cause minor damage or power outages, Environment Canada cautions.

The federal weather authority predicts wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h this afternoon, with some even reaching 90 km/h.

"The wind gusts are strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage," said Environment Canada in a special weather statement issued Friday morning. It's in effect for areas stretching from Windsor to Kingston, including Toronto, London, Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Showers & thunderstorms too

A low pressure system making its way across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is being blamed for these wild winds, which could also bring showers and thunderstorm activity.

The high wind gusts are expected to diminish quickly later tonight as some high pressure swoops into the area.