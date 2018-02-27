Police in Chatham are searching for two firearms stolen from a home that had been evacuated during weekend flooding.

A .22 caliber Ruger 10/22 autoloader with a Bushnell scope and a Stoeger Competition over/under 12 gauge shotgun were taken from the home on Siskind Court — one of the hardest hit areas in the municipality, where homes were totally swamped and residents were evacuated by emergency services.

This is the scene today at the edge of the Thames River in Chatham. Water levels are still very high. @CBCWindsor #CKFlood2018 pic.twitter.com/NXnDHDIE5t — @megdroberts

The guns were taken with their trigger locks still attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham police.