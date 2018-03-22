Anyone looking to unload their firearms can hand them over to provincial police next month.

The OPP will be accepting voluntarily surrendered, illegally-owned guns, weapons and accessories or ammunition during the month of April.

"Ontario has seen an increase in break-and-enter incidents where firearms are stolen or targeted by criminals," wrote Commissioner Vince Hawks in a media release. "The OPP and our participating police partners are giving people a safe way to dispose of weapons, imitation weapons and related equipment, accessories and ammunition to reduce the number of guns in their communities."

No amnesty for guns used in a crime

During the amnesty, police will not call for any weapons-related charges that would otherwise apply to people turning in the guns — no amnesty will be offered to those who have a gun used to commit a crime, and no anonymous submissions will be allowed.

Police warn gun owners not to bring their firearms or ammunition directly to a police facility. Instead, people interested in surrendering their weapons are asked to call the OPP non-emergency number to arrange for officers to retrieve the weapon or to notify police online.