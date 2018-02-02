Weather watchers will look to the groundhogs this morning for their annual predictions about spring.

Nova Scotia's famed Shubenacadie Sam was the first to waddle out Friday morning.

Sam said it first — early spring is on the way. The marmot did not see his shadow this morning.

Fans looked on and let out loud cheers as Sam, who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, scampered around the snowy grounds on what was the 30th anniversary of his annual weather prediction

EARLY SPRING says North America's earliest Groundhog Day prediction, from @ShubenacadieSam. pic.twitter.com/axxN3JMLwa — @Brett_CBC

The most famous groundhog in the U.S. — Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil — did see his shadow this year, meaning more winter weather will be on its way. At about 7:18 a.m. ET the rodent greeted a crowd of thousands to make his prediction.

In Ontario, a new Wiarton Willie is expected to waddle out of his den at about 8 a.m. ET, if past years are anything to go by.

This year's groundhog is an "understudy" to the previous Willie, who died last September.

Winnipeg Wyn will also be be making her prediction at 9:30 a.m. (CST).

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day he'll flee to his burrow, heralding six more weeks of winter.

If he doesn't, it means spring's around the corner.