Windsor and Essex County have wordy MPPs
All three local politicians rank as loquacious speakers in the Legislature
All three Windsor-Essex MPPs are verbose.
At least that's what a report from a private research service shows.
For the second year, Ontario Monitor has ranked Ontario MPP's using three criteria: total number of words spoken, average number of words per speech and, total number of speeches given. All data was taken using computer technology from the 2017 official records and speeches from the Ontario Legislature.
Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield ranked eighth in total number of words with 88,307 words spoken.
Essex MPP Taras Natyshak was 14th with 69,242 words.
In terms of the average number of words per speech, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky was third with 422.7.
"It doesn't mean they said things that are more meaningful or important, but just that they've done it more times," said Sean Goltz from Ontario Monitor.
But it does shows who was "the most active MPP when it comes to speeches ... who was the most involved when it comes to expressing himself."
