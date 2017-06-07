Greenhouse operators say the province's plan to hike minimum wage to $15 an hour will kill their businesses.

The increase will only add to the financial constraints caused by Ontario's cap-and-trade tax and high electricity bills, explained Gerry Mastronardi, who owns TG and G Mastronardi Produce in Leamington.

"The smaller producers are paying for all these costs that we have no control over," he told CBC News. "You can charge $20 for minimum wage. If there's no companies in Ontario, who is going to pay it?"

Jamie Diniro of Diniro Farms estimates his payroll will cost an extra $300,000 when the wage goes up to $15 per hour.

"I think the minimum wage hike will kill small business and small agriculture in the Leamington area and all over Ontario," said Diniro, who has 42 employees in his 16-acre operation on Mersea Road 5.

Jamie Diniro estimates his payroll at Diniro Farms will skyrocket after the wage jumps to $15 an hour. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The operators say they can't raise the prices of the produce because they won't be able to compete with inexpensive Mexican imports.

Mastronardi says the only way he's been able to remain competitive is by increasing production through automation at his similar size operation.

More money, more sales

Not all produce growers agree. The local chapter president of the National Farmers Union calls it "fear mongering."

"I honestly don't think that increasing the minimum wage for the limited amount of staff I have is going to hurt my business," said Mike Tremblay, who owns an organic farm near Tilbury.

He predicts the extra money in people's pockets will translate into increased sales of his produce.

One of his employees, Andrea Nickerson, says farm workers deserve more money. She worries, though, the cost of living could increase along with the wage hike.

"It's hard work, and we're out here every day in rain or shine working until our breaking point," she said.

The United Food and Commercial Workers support the increase. Officials say the $15 an hour is a good start to put more money in the pockets of farm workers struggling to get by.

"In our work organizing and representing agriculture workers throughout the country, we have encountered countless workers, particularly in Ontario, who are struggling to survive on wages that barely put food on the table," teh union wrote in a statement.