Green bin collection gets thumbs up from parties of all colours in Ontario
Each party backs the new framework which calls for curbside collection programs by 2025
All the major political parties in Ontario agree that a curbside green bin collection program should exist in your large city by 2025.
The province approved a framework this week that requires all cities of a certain size and density to have an organic food and waste collection program in place within seven years.
Large Ont. cities have 7 years to add curbside collection of organic and food waste
Ontario wants to ban food waste from trash bags in five years
It also calls for organic and food waste collection at apartment buildings, shopping centres, grocery stores, and restaurants.
How onboard are they?
The Liberals
- They were the elected government when the framework was approved.
The New Democratic Party
- "We fully support it," said Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky on behalf of the party.
The Conservative Party
- When asked by CBC News if they would keep this policy in place a spokesperson replied "I'll keep it short and sweet. Yes."
The Green Party
- Their party document states they want to "turn organic waste into compost and renewable natural gas by requiring organic source separation and banning organic waste from disposal."
What Windsor residents are saying
"I think it's great," said Shawna Munro who has been composting for more than a year in Windsor.
Munro said it's saved the amount of garbage she throws out a week.
Jeremy Fokuoh said his family in Brampton already uses a curbside collection program for green bins.
"They've been doing the green box so if anything it's good for Windsor to start implementing that," said Fokuoh.
Hannah Chang said this was the first she heard of the changes and is happy they're coming to the province.
"It's nice to see it finally coming down here," said Chang.