Education leaders signed a new protocol agreement Monday that aims to protect and enhance Indigenous culture in public schools.

Under the new agreement, the Greater Essex County District School Board will hire more Indigenous teachers, reflect more Indigenous people in the curriculum and offer Indigenous language classes.

"I'm absolutely overjoyed that this school board has made a commitment to increasing achievement, but also respecting the culture and the history and the perspectives in all that they do," said Leslee White-Eye, Chief of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The protocol has been developed over months of work with Indigenous leaders and families. Parent Presley Wright says his children will learn more about their culture and their native languages because of the agreement.

"It's very rare to see a native person speaking their own language," he said. "I think it's needed, along with the history, in our teachings."

More than 400 students have self-identified as First Nations, Inuit or Metis within the school district, but the actual number is likely higher because not everyone identifies, according to school board officials.

Superintendent of education Clara Howitt says the protocol will help build trust and acceptance, which will go a long way to making more people comfortable with self-identifying.