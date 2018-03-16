A long, yellow torpedo-like glider will soon be cruising through the Great Lakes, setting its sights on tagged fish, water temperatures and harmful algal blooms.

The Slocum glider is just one piece of equipment that will be purchased for the Real-time Aquatic Ecosystem Observation Network (RAEON), with $15.9 million in funding for monitoring the Great Lakes.

"What's gone on around the world is this need for better data that's more time and space sensitive … because things in the environment are changing very rapidly. Right now, we have to make decisions quickly and we need to have better data to understand what's going on," explained Aaron Fisk, Canada Research Chair for Changing Great Lakes Ecosystems.

Aaron Fisk explains why studying the Great Lakes is important:

The financial support, which comes from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), Ontario's Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science and the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth, was announced during a media event at the University of Windsor Friday.

"This collaborative hub will enable researchers to join forces in understanding our freshwater ecosystems," said Roseann O'Reilly Runte, CEO of the CFI. "RAEON's state-of-the-art infrastructure will push the boundaries of aquatic research and technology development, reinforcing Canada's position as a leader in environmental stewardship and a global destination for service and innovation."

Some of the funding will be used to build a 223-square-metre addition at the University of Windsor's Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre in LaSalle.

Fisk said the money will also allow his team of researchers from Carleton, Trent and Western universities, along with collaborators from the United States, to use underwater tools and sensors to collect data on the lakes in real time.

Aaron Fisk is a professor and Canada Research Chair in Changing Great Lakes Ecosystems. (Aaron Fisk)

That's where the gliders come in.

"They look like big torpedoes, they're about six feet long," explained Fisk. "They have all kinds of instruments built into them. We can program them to take off and go into the water."

The gliders can move to different depths by taking on and releasing water. Using very little battery, they can collect information for more than a year at a time, while surfacing to send back data.

"The beautiful thing about them is they're out there, it doesn't matter what the weather is, they can go underneath ice and collect data continuously," said Fisk. "They can go look for tagged fish, they can go look for harmful algal blooms, they can go measure temperature or water currents, they do all kinds of crazy things."

Teaching the next generation of researchers

The research chair said the team will be collecting information on everything from fish to nutrient levels, all while teaching students a set of skills that will allow freshwater research to continue.

"We're training the next generation of scientists, researchers, biologists and chemists, so we can work on the Great Lakes."

The team plans to start purchasing equipment around August and September. The conservation network is expected to come online by the fall.