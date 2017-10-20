Premier Kathleen Wynne is in Windsor today for the opening of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit.

She will meet with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder before the conference begins this afternoon.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Lieutenant Governors Mike Stack of Pennsylvania and Mary Taylor of Ohio are also taking part in the two-day event.

Issues the provincial and state leaders are expected to discuss include the regional economy and the environment.

