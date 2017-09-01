Potentially hazardous weather could create unsafe conditions on the Great Lakes this weekend, according to a warning from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Small boat advisories and beach hazard statements have been issued for Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron and Erie.

"People visiting the beach should stay out of the water while beach hazards statements remain in effect," the Coast Guard explained in a news release.

People are also encouraged to stay off rocks, jetties and piers because of threats from high waves and heavy surfs that can sweep people into the water.

"Even after hazardous conditions have subsided, it can still take an additional day for lake conditions to calm," the Coast Guard warned.