Hate crime charges are still possible in connection with a spree of Islamic-themed graffiti sprayed across Windsor, according to police.

A 49-year-old man was arrested in December and charged with 16 counts of mischief for allegedly painting messages, including the words "Sharia now" and "Islam executes drug dealers" at bus shelters and on the windows of CBC and other media organizations across the city.

"A hate crime actually requires the consent of the attorney general for any proceedings," explained Sgt. Steve Betteridge. "That file has been sent to the crown for review and the crown is responsible for screening files and it's within their discretion to recommend charges only in circumstances where they deem it appropriate."

The explanation from police follows an open letter to the force penned by Ahmed Khalifa, who gathered signatures from the Imam of the Windsor Mosque, representatives of the Windsor Islamic Youth Council and other community members.

"We, the undersigned, a concerned group of Muslim community leaders and community members leaders and community members at large, request that the Windsor Police Service re-consider the nature of the charges," it reads. "These statements play on the irrational fear of Islam as vindictive and un-Canadian."

Ahmed Khalifa said Windsor's Muslim community felt targeted by the graffiti and wants to know why it is not being considered a hate crime. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The letter goes on to state community members are concerned other people could be "influenced and emboldened by the misinformed messaging of the vandalism."

It also raises worries the relationship between the police service and Muslim community "will suffer if the impact and intent of these incidents are not recognized."

Khalifa delivered the letter to police Wednesday and called for a discussion with members of the force about the incidents and how they have hurt Muslims in Windsor.

Islamic-themed graffiti on the windows of CBC Windsor. (Marine Lefevre/CBC)

"I see it as more of strengthening the communications, strengthening that tie with the Windsor Police Services and the Muslim community," he explained. "I don't see it as a rift."

Khalifa argues the fact the graffiti seems to target just Muslims strengthens claims the incidents could be a hate crime.

"It was clearly targeting an identifiable group in Windsor which is the Muslim community and it consists of 25,000 people in the city so that is a sizeable group in the city the felt targeted."