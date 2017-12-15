Police have arrested a 52-year-old Windsor man in connection with a spree of Islamic-themed graffiti that targeted media organizations and bus shelters across the city.

The words "Sharia now" and "Islam executes drug dealers" were scrawled in red paint on a bus shelter and the windows of CBC Windsor Wednesday.

Similar messages were spotted at locations around the city including CTV and the Windsor Star.

Graffiti on a Windsor bus shelter on Ouellette Ave. (Christopher Blue)

Police were received reports a man matching the description of the suspect was at a business on Chatham Street around noon Friday.

The man was arrested without incident and is facing "numerous" counts of mischief for the property damage.

Police thanked the public and media for spreading the word on the investigation and locating the suspect.