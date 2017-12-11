Windsor police say the man that was struck by a van on Goyeau Street on Friday has died.

It happened at about 1:55 p.m. at the intersection of Goyeau Street and Elliot Street East.

Windsor Fire and EMS were on the scene attending to a 56-year-old male pedestrian who was struck. The man later died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said a silver Dodge Caravan collided with the pedestrian in the intersection.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating and are looking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com