All three levels of government are contributing to a $12 million pot to complete more than a dozen water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Windsor.

The federal government will cover half of the cost of the 13 projects, while the provincial and municipal governments have each pledged to throw in about $3 million.

"Windsor has had extremely high quality drinking water for years and it's thanks in part to our ongoing partnership with our federal and provincial governments," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, adding the projects will ensure Windsor has high quality water for years to come.

The money will be used to separate combined sewers along part of Princess Avenue and will help complete storm sewer, wastewater, water main and road rehabilitation projects along sections of Janisse and Mount Carmel Drives.