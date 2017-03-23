Ontario's government has announced a $19 million investment to help keep the province's greenhouses competitive.
-
Hydro costs force Kingsville greenhouse to expand outside Ontario
-
Leamington greenhouse growers say cap-and-trade is killing family businesses
Provincial Minister of Agriculture Jeff Leal made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Bowmanville.
"Our government recognizes that innovation is key to encouraging continued investment, fostering competiveness, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities across Ontario," he said, adding the money will help greenhouses expand and creating more jobs.
The Greenhouse Competitiveness and Innovation Initiative will also be used to create new technologies and attract investments, according to the ministry.