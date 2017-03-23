Ontario's government has announced a $19 million investment to help keep the province's greenhouses competitive.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture Jeff Leal made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Bowmanville.

"Our government recognizes that innovation is key to encouraging continued investment, fostering competiveness, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities across Ontario," he said, adding the money will help greenhouses expand and creating more jobs.

The Greenhouse Competitiveness and Innovation Initiative will also be used to create new technologies and attract investments, according to the ministry.