Appeal to stop Gordie Howe Bridge project fails in Michigan court

An appeal by the owners of the Ambassador Bridge to try to stop the Gordie Howe International Bridge project has failed.

The city appealed a 2016 decision which concerned properties to be purchased or expropriated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) within the project area on the U.S. side.

The company appealed the decision, but lost in the Michigan Court of Appeals (MCA) earlier this week.

The MCA ruled the bridge company had one year from the signing of the crossing agreement in June 2012 to file a claim against the expropriation, but it didn't do so until December 2016.

The three-judge panel determined that, while the bridge company "had both property and business interests that were impacted by the Crossing Agreement sufficient to show that they had standing to challenge the Crossing Agreement when it was signed in 2012," they did not file their claim in time.