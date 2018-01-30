If you've ever been to the Sportsplex at St. Clair College, the Adie Knox Herman complex or set foot inside the old GM Trim Plant, Jerry Glos has touched your life.

Glos was the architect behind those buildings and several others in this area including the Windsor Star printing facility and the Windsor bus terminal.

He died Sunday at age 90, but is being remembered for his talents as an architect and devotion to the community.

"It's a sad day for everybody here in the office and the Glos family," said Paul Driedger, the vice president and architectural manager for Glos Associates Inc., the firm Glos co-founded.

"Jerry will be missed. He was a mentor to many of us here in the office, including myself," Driedger added.

Heritage Alliance Church was designed by Jerry Glos of Glos Associates Inc. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

According to his obituary, Glos was honoured as a "fellow" at the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada convocation in June of 2014.

He is recipient of the Charles Clark Award for his contributions to the University of Windsor, two Windsor Construction Association awards of merit and a Premier's Award for Accessibility for his work with the All Saint's Church renovation of 1985.

In his obituary, Glis is described as as "a role model, a cheerleader, [and] a man of deep Christian faith."

"Jerry was a true gentleman in every sense of the word," wrote Jim Adkin on a page of condolences.

A visitation will be held at Families First Funeral Home on Dougall Avenue Friday. The funeral service will be held Saturday at Banwell Community Church.