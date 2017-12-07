Putting on the glitz.

Syx Langemann and A.J. Vanden Berghe are a podcast duo who put on an annual Christmas party every year. This time it will be a little different because of a joke by Langemann's wife. Welcome the AVB Glitter Beard for Charity event.

"I joked with her that she could go fund my beard," said Langemann.

The joke quickly turned from paying him to glitter his beard to raising money for the House of Sophrosyne, which helps women fighting addictions. The two men made a video and put it up on their podcast web page.

"We figured we would raise a little bit of money on the donate button," said Vanden Berghe. "The next morning we had businesses contacting us and coming on board."

David Jones from Bega, Australia, wears gold glitter and colourful feathers in his beard during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia March 4, 2017. (Jason Reed/REUTERS)

A portion of Friday's sales from Merch Runners will be donated, and River Towne Windows and Doors are donating 10 per cent of their sales from the entire month, said Vanden Berghe.

The duo will post pictures of their new beards online for everyone to see.

"Well be live-streaming some of the beards that will be glittered, because we have some celebrity beards," said Langemann.

Nick Crawford, 25, is seen with glitter in his beard during the 6th annual Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 3, 2017. (Mark Makela/REUTERS)

Radio personality Greg Gynp and councillor Chris Holt will be glittering their beards for the cause. Musician Dave Russell will be donating the tips he makes playing downtown Friday night, as will St. Catherines' band, The Pindles, who are playing at Phog.

Vanden Berghe's wife is preparing him for the event.

"We've got blue, purple and silver," he said. "Her joke is to use silver because it blends in with my natural grey."

The two took some advice from a friend who has done a glitter beard before.

"He said it washes right out," said Vanden Berghe. "The problem with the glitter beard is not the glitter in the beard, it's your house afterwards. That's why I agreed to do this at Syx's place."

They say donations are already in the hundreds of dollars.