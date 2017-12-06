When Fahmo Ahmed arrived at a girls-only career day at Westview Freedom Academy Wednesday she wasn't sure what she wanted to do with the rest of her life, but when the Grade 12 student left she was full of ideas.

Ahmed toured 20 stations with female professionals to learn about different careers and listened to motivational guest speakers along with dozens of other young women.

"It's a good opportunity," said Ahmed. "Grade 11 and 12 kids are talking to people and they're trying to figure out what they want to become or knew what they wanted to become."

The fourth-annual event was hosted by Windsor Women Working With Immigrant Women.

Irene Moore Davis, manager of continuing education at St. Clair College, was one of the guest speakers who addressed students and said the event was about getting young women excited about career possibilities.

Irene Moore Davis was a guest speaker during the career day and said she believes there's lots of opportunity for women in Windsor. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"At the heart of it is for people to find the career that they will enjoy, draws best on their skills and attitudes and that will keep them interested," she explained. "I want them to know there are opportunities in management and whatever field they choose and that using your leadership skills can get you somewhere."

Nour Mandor is also in Grade 12 and said she found it helpful and inspiring.

"I want to be a fashion designer," she explained. "I asked some people about my job and they were very nice."

Possibilities for women in Windsor

After her speech, Moore Davis spoke out about a recent study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives that declared Windsor the worst place in Canada for women to live based on several criteria including education, health and leadership positions.

Rather than focusing on the negative, she suggested using those findings as motivation.

"I think women in Windsor have a lot of opportunity actually, but we can take information like that and find out ways to make ourselves better as a community that really assists and empowers young women and women of all ages and propels them forward."