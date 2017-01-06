Originally a grocery store serving a primarily Italian clientele, Giglio's Market now serves the diverse needs of the surrounding University of Windsor.
In the last few years, the sandwich counter has become the fastest growing part of the business.
And it's not just university students dropping by. I often hear the unmistakable sound of a Giglio's sandwich being unwrapped in the CBC Windsor newsroom.
I dropped by the west-end grocer this week to find out what keeps people coming back. Tap on the audio player to hear more.
Giglio's Market is located at 2268 Wyandotte St. W., in Windsor.
Inside Giglio's Market
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.