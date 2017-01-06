Originally a grocery store serving a primarily Italian clientele, Giglio's Market now serves the diverse needs of the surrounding University of Windsor.

Giglio's Market is steps away from the University of Windsor's main campus. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

In the last few years, the sandwich counter has become the fastest growing part of the business.

And it's not just university students dropping by. I often hear the unmistakable sound of a Giglio's sandwich being unwrapped in the CBC Windsor newsroom.

I dropped by the west-end grocer this week to find out what keeps people coming back. Tap on the audio player to hear more.

Giglio's Market is located at 2268 Wyandotte St. W., in Windsor.

Inside Giglio's Market

It may look quiet now, but this deli counter can be a busy place at lunch time. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Hot peppers are a popular topping. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Blaise Jacob is one of the sandwich makers at Giglio's. He's also the creator of "Blaze's Broiler," one of market's signature sandwiches. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A look at "Blaze's Broiler," which is made with hot mortadella, hot capicollo, hot genoa salami and hot calabrese salami. You can also add hot havarti and sriracha to make it even spicier. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The other signature sandwich is the prosciutto and ricotta. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)