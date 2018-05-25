New
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Friday will be a beautiful sunny day. The high is 27 C with a low of 17 C.
Tonight we can expect a few clouds, with a mix of sun and cloud coming on Saturday. There's a 40 per cent chance of showers for Saturday afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 27 C except 22 C near Lake Erie.
Sunday will see a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms with a high of 29 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest at 20 km/hr near noon.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.40 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.