Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Thursday will be a beautiful sunny day. The high is 27 C with a low of 13 C.

Cyclists

Wind is moderate coming from the northwest at 8 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 30 to 45 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.40 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: