Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Wednesday will be a beautiful sunny day. The high is 25 C with a low of 13 C.
Cyclists
Wind is quite moderate at 3 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.38 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.