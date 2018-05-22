Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Fog patches this morning will dissipate. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high is 21 C with a low of 10 C.
Cyclists
Wind is moderate becoming west at 20 km/hr late this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15 minute wait for vehicles on both sides of the border.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.39 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.