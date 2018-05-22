Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Fog patches this morning will dissipate. The rest of the day will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high is 21 C with a low of 10 C.

Cyclists

Wind is moderate becoming west at 20 km/hr late this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: 15 minute wait for vehicles on both sides of the border.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.39 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: