Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Monday will see increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 20 C with a low of 12 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the northeast at 13 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.34 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens is closed for the holiday.

All information as of 8:15 a.m.

