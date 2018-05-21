Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Monday will see increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 20 C with a low of 12 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the northeast at 13 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.34 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens is closed for the holiday.
All information as of 8:15 a.m.